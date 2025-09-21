Man aged 51 charged with GBH over alleged wooden bat attack in Co Down

A man has been charged over an alleged bat attack in Co Down.

The 51-year-old has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is due to appear before Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

At around 2.45pm on Friday police received a report that a man had been assaulted at a flat in the Downs Road area, towards the northern end of Newcastle town centre.

It was believed the victim, a man aged in his 40s, was assaulted with “a large wooden black bat,” said police.

He required hospital treatment for a head injury, which is not believed to be life-threatening.