Man aged 55 being quizzed by police in Belfast over Lyra McKee killing

18/04/2019: petrol bombs being thrown at police in Creggan, Londonderry, where Lyra McKee was later shot

The man was arrested in the Belfast area this morning under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where he will be interviewed.

It is understood that two men, aged 24 and 29, arrested in the Londonderry area yesterday, remain in police custody at time of writing.

To date, three men have been charged with murder and another two men have been charged with rioting and associated offences.

