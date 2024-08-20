Court report

​An 89-year-old man is to stand trial accused of historic indecent assaults on another male, a judge ordered today.

Charles Watson appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with offences allegedly committed more than three decades ago.

The pensioner, of Carlston Avenue in Holywood, Co Down, faces three counts of indecent assault on a male person. The charges all relate to dates in the early 1990s.

During a preliminary enquiry hearing a Crown lawyer argued that Watson has a prima facie case to answer.

No further details about the alleged offences were disclosed.

Granting the prosecution’s application, Deputy District Judge John Connolly ruled: “I am satisfied that the matter should be returned (for trial) at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.”