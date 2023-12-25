Man, aged in 20s, sustains facial injuries following aggravated burglary in Ballyclare area

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an aggravated burglary in Ballyclare on Saturday evening, December 23

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detective Sergeant Erskine said: “Police received a report at approximately 8pm that up to six masked men, who were dressed all in black and armed with blunt weapons, entered a property in the Thornhill Parade area of the town.

“A man, aged in his 20s, who was inside the house at the time was assaulted by the suspects. He sustained facial injuries as a result of the attack and medical treatment was provided at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our investigation is now underway to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive.

The Thornhill Parade area, Ballyclare

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw anything suspicious to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1642 23/12/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/