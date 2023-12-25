All Sections
Man, aged in 20s, sustains facial injuries following aggravated burglary in Ballyclare area

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of an aggravated burglary in Ballyclare on Saturday evening, December 23
By Michael Cousins
Published 25th Dec 2023, 07:39 GMT
 Comment
Detective Sergeant Erskine said: “Police received a report at approximately 8pm that up to six masked men, who were dressed all in black and armed with blunt weapons, entered a property in the Thornhill Parade area of the town.

“A man, aged in his 20s, who was inside the house at the time was assaulted by the suspects. He sustained facial injuries as a result of the attack and medical treatment was provided at the scene.

“Our investigation is now underway to establish what happened, who was involved and a motive.

The Thornhill Parade area, BallyclareThe Thornhill Parade area, Ballyclare
“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and saw anything suspicious to call police on 101, quoting reference number 1642 23/12/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org

