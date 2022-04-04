Man aged in his sixties threatened with hatchet during Northern Ireland burglary

The incident took place at a house in the Shankill Terrace area of north Belfast in the early hours of Sunday, April 3.

Detective Inspector Carol Dane said: “It was reported just after 11.50am that around 1am, two men entered the property and demanded money from the occupant.

“One of the suspects threatened the householder with a hatchet before they left the property with a sum of cash.

“The victim, who is aged in his sixties and is immobile, was physically unharmed during the incident, but is understandably very shaken.

“One of the suspects is described as having shoulder length dark hair.

“Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone with any information, or who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed any suspicious activity, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 676 of 03/04/22.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/

Detective Inspector Dane continued: “Burglars will often enter residential properties when residents are at home and search the property under the pretence of ‘looking for someone’ or ‘looking for drugs’, when in actual fact, these criminals are only searching for cash and other valuables to steal.

“We want to take this opportunity to encourage the public to report any suspicious activity because it could prove vital to our investigations. We would also urge residents to check on their neighbours and also to do all they can to protect their homes.

“As the weather picks up and people begin to spend more time outdoors it can be all too easy to leave windows open when we go out, or front doors unlocked while we tend to the back garden. This is all it takes for a burglar to gain access to your home. Even when you are in the house we would advise you to ensure you keep your doors and windows locked. Our advice is close it, lock it, check it.

“You can take a number of practical steps to secure your home and family. Never leave doors unlocked and do not to leave keys in an unsafe place (such as under doormats or flower pots), check who is at your door before opening and remember not to leave cash or valuable items on display

“You can also join a Neighbourhood Watch or Nominated Neighbour scheme and consider fitting an alarm or other security devices at your home.