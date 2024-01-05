Man and woman are charged after the bodies of two babies discovered in South Wales

​A man and woman have been charged after the bodies of two babies were found in South Wales.

Zilvinas Ledovskis, 48, and Egle Zilinskaite, 30, are charged with two counts of concealing the birth of a child and two counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

The charges relate to the discovery of two babies at an end-terrace home in Maes-Y-Felin, Wildmill, Bridgend, in November 2022.

