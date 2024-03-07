Man and woman arrested after firearms and ammunition along with quantities of suspected class A and class C drugs seized in probe into criminality linked to the INLA
The pair remain in custody at this time.
The operation was carried out yesterday by detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) during a search at a house in the Carlisle Square area of north Belfast.
As a result of the search, officers seized suspected firearms and ammunition along with quantities of suspected class A and class C controlled drugs.
Detective Inspector Maguire said: “I am pleased that we have been able to remove these dangerous items from our streets and we will continue to listen to the public and act on the information they provide us, to target those involved in drugs criminality.
“I would encourage members of the public with information regarding criminal activity to call 101, or you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.
The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”