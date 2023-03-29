Detective Sergeant Alexander said: Shortly after 10:15am, officers carried out a search at a house in the area under the Misuse of Drugs Act. A quantity of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of around £20,000 and other items including drug paraphernalia were taken away for further forensic examination.

“One man aged 33 years old and a 26 year old woman were arrested on suspicion of related drugs offences. Both are currently in police custody at this time.”

Detective Sergeant Alexander added: “Police are committed to tackling the scourge of drugs in our communities and we will continue to proactively investigate and carry out searches linked to the drugs trade.

“The very simple reality is that the sale, supply and consumption of these incredibly harmful drugs is doing nothing but ruining lives and lining the pockets of organised criminals. We are determined to disrupt their activity and anyone involved in the drugs trade. Anyone tempted to become involved in illegal drugs should be under no illusion; we will seek to identify them, arrest them and place them before the courts.