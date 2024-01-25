Man and woman arrested following the search of two properties in Bangor - imitation firearm, a sum of cash, and Class B drugs seized - released on police bail to allow for further enquiries
In a statement the PSNI say: “A 54-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman, arrested by police following the search of two properties in Bangor, and the subsequent seizure of a quantity of Class B drugs and a suspected imitation firearm on Wednesday, January 24th, have been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.”
Yesterday Inspector Hutchinson added: “Our determination to remove such substances and items from our streets, by prosecuting those who make their living by dealing drugs continues, and this is another example, as part of Op Dealbreaker, of the work of our teams who make it possible.“The devastating impact of the drugs trade on communities, families and children is well documented, and together we can stop it.
"I would appeal to anyone with any information about drug dealing in your local area to please pass this information on to us”.