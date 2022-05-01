Man and woman assaulted by trio in ‘sectarian’ north Belfast attack

Three men released.

Shortly after 11.30pm they were confronted by three males in the Alexandra Park Avenue of the city, running between the nationalist-dominated Antrim Road, and the unionist-dominated Grove / Shore Road area.

It was reported that one of the males punched the man’s face before pushing the female to the ground.

They then kicked the man to his ribs.

The man attended hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening. The assailants then made off from the area.

All three suspects were described as being in their early 20s and between 5”8 and 6” in height.

One of the suspects was reported to be wearing a dark jacket and grey sweatpants, and another was reportedly also wearing a dark jacket.

The PSNI said: “Enquiries are continuing and the incident is being treated as a sectarian hate crime.”

Police have not said if the victims were Catholic / nationalist or Protestant / unionist.