Man and woman charged in connection with an ongoing terrorism investigation following searches in Londonderry

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 26-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man have both been charged with offences for possession of firearms and explosives.

They are both due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning, 12th September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

arrested

Meanwhile, two men aged 22 – years and 41 - years have both been released from police custody and a report will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service in due course.