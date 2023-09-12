News you can trust since 1737
Man and woman charged in connection with an ongoing terrorism investigation following searches in Londonderry

Detectives from the Police Service’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) have charged two people to court in connection with an ongoing terrorism investigation following last week’s searches in Londonderry.
By Gemma Murray
Published 12th Sep 2023, 07:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 07:59 BST
A 26-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man have both been charged with offences for possession of firearms and explosives.

They are both due to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning, 12th September.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Meanwhile, two men aged 22 – years and 41 - years have both been released from police custody and a report will be forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service in due course.

A 43-year-old man remains in custody at this time while enquiries are continuing.