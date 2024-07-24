Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two people have tonight been charged with murder.

They are a man aged 32 and woman aged 35.

It relates to the discovery of the body of Kevin Davdson’s body in a property in Donegall Avenue, in the Village area of south Belfast on July 20 (Saturday).

He had initially been reported as missing.

The pair are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.