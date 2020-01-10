Man and woman die from injuries sustained in separate road traffic collisions

A male pedestrian and a woman in her sixties have both died as a result of injuries sustained in separate road traffic collisions.

The man, named John Newcomb passed away in hospital on Thursday after he sustained injuries in a road traffic collision on Boxing Day.

The collision occurred on Glenburn Mews in Dunmurry on Thursday December 26, 2019.

"Police received a report at around 6.20pm that a silver Chrysler Ypsilon car had been in collision with the male pedestrian near the junction with Kingsway," said the PSNI.

"The police investigation is continuing and officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage to contact them in Woodbourne on 101 quoting reference number 1003 26/12/19."

A woman in her sixties also passed away on Thursday from injuries sustained in a road traffic collision in October 2019.

"Police can confirm that 66 year-old Christina Conlon, from the Coalisland area, sadly passed away in hospital on Thursday January 9 due to injuries sustained in a road traffic collision in the Coagh Road area of Stewartstown on Wednesday October 2.

"The investigation into the collision is ongoing," confirmed the PSNI.