Man and woman 'have Valentine's Day ruined' by cannabis bust at Grand Central Station in Belfast

The PSNI have said that two people were stopped for drugs offences at Belfast Grand Central Station earlier on today.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The PSNI said that the man and woman “happened to be passing by officers from the Safe Transport Team, assisted by Belfast District Support Team, conducting a proactive drug operation”.

It added: “Both were searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act with a quantity of cannabis located and seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One woman was issued with a Community Resolution Notice and one man was reported to the Public Prosecution Service for drug related offences.