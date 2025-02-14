Man and woman 'have Valentine's Day ruined' by cannabis bust at Grand Central Station in Belfast
The PSNI said that the man and woman “happened to be passing by officers from the Safe Transport Team, assisted by Belfast District Support Team, conducting a proactive drug operation”.
It added: “Both were searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act with a quantity of cannabis located and seized.
"One woman was issued with a Community Resolution Notice and one man was reported to the Public Prosecution Service for drug related offences.
"Not the romantic outcome that both persons would have hoped for this Valentine's Day!”