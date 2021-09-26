Man and woman hit with bottle
Police are appealing for information after an assault in Dromara in the early hours of Sunday.
A report was made just before 1.45am that a man, aged in his fifties, and a woman, aged in her twenties, had been injured in the Dromore Street area.
Detective Inspector James Johnston said: “It was reported that the two injured parties were in a car park when they were approached by a man who hit both victims with a bottle.
“The male victim was taken to hospital by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service for treatment to his injuries.”