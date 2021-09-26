Man and woman hit with bottle

Police

Police are appealing for information after an assault in Dromara in the early hours of Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A report was made just before 1.45am that a man, aged in his fifties, and a woman, aged in her twenties, had been injured in the Dromore Street area.

Detective Inspector James Johnston said: “It was reported that the two injured parties were in a car park when they were approached by a man who hit both victims with a bottle.