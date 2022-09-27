Man and woman rushed to hospital after being stabbed in early morning attack

In a statement, PSNI Sergeant Donald said around 1.10am this morning police received a report that two people had been stabbed at a property.

"Officers attended and windows had been broken at this property also,” he said.

"One of the victims, a man, suffered a puncture wound to his left leg, the other female victim suffered a laceration to her head.

"Both were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.”

He added: “A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence. He remains in custody at this time.“Our investigation is underway and we are appealing to anyone with any information that can assist us to contact 101 quoting reference number 52 27/09/22.”