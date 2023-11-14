All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Man and woman sustain serious facial injuries during city centre attack - appeal for information

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on a man and woman in Belfast City Centre to get in contact on 101.
By Gemma Murray
Published 14th Nov 2023, 12:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A PSNI statement says that a member of the public reported seeing three men attack a man in the Castle Lane/ Fountain Lane area on Sunday night, 12th November, at around 11.45pm.

The man, aged in his 30s, sustained serious facial injuries during the attack and required hospital treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A woman in her 20s was also attacked, sustaining an eye injury in the assault.

Most Popular
Fountain Lane BelfastFountain Lane Belfast
Fountain Lane Belfast

Sergeant Aidan Rooney said: "We would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area of Castle Lane and Fountain Lane at the time and who witnessed the assault to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1710 of 12/11/23."

You can also make a report online at www.psni.police.uk/report or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.