Man and woman sustain serious facial injuries during city centre attack - appeal for information
A PSNI statement says that a member of the public reported seeing three men attack a man in the Castle Lane/ Fountain Lane area on Sunday night, 12th November, at around 11.45pm.
The man, aged in his 30s, sustained serious facial injuries during the attack and required hospital treatment.
A woman in her 20s was also attacked, sustaining an eye injury in the assault.
Sergeant Aidan Rooney said: "We would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area of Castle Lane and Fountain Lane at the time and who witnessed the assault to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1710 of 12/11/23."
You can also make a report online at www.psni.police.uk/report or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.