Man and woman sustain serious facial injuries during city centre attack - appeal for information

Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault on a man and woman in Belfast City Centre to get in contact on 101.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A PSNI statement says that a member of the public reported seeing three men attack a man in the Castle Lane/ Fountain Lane area on Sunday night, 12th November, at around 11.45pm.

The man, aged in his 30s, sustained serious facial injuries during the attack and required hospital treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman in her 20s was also attacked, sustaining an eye injury in the assault.

Fountain Lane Belfast

Sergeant Aidan Rooney said: "We would appeal to anyone who may have been in the area of Castle Lane and Fountain Lane at the time and who witnessed the assault to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1710 of 12/11/23."