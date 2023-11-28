Man and woman to appear in court charged in connection with attempted theft from ATM machine in Temple in October 2022

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Criminal Investigation Department, based in Lisburn, have charged a 40 year-old-man and a 39-year-old woman to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates Court on 21st December.

The man was charged with a number of offences including five counts of burglary with intent to steal, causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property, five counts of going equipped for burglary, and a number of drug related offences.

The woman was also charged with a number of drug related offences.

As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

ATM machine

The charges relate to a number of incidents including a security alert and attempted theft from an ATM machine in Temple in October 2022.