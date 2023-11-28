All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Man and woman to appear in court charged in connection with attempted theft from ATM machine in Temple in October 2022

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland's Criminal Investigation Department, based in Lisburn, have charged a 40 year-old-man and a 39-year-old woman to appear at Downpatrick Magistrates Court on 21st December.
By Gemma Murray
Published 28th Nov 2023, 12:07 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 12:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The man was charged with a number of offences including five counts of burglary with intent to steal, causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property, five counts of going equipped for burglary, and a number of drug related offences.

The woman was also charged with a number of drug related offences.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As is normal procedure, all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Most Popular
ATM machineATM machine
ATM machine

The charges relate to a number of incidents including a security alert and attempted theft from an ATM machine in Temple in October 2022.

A 51-year-old man who was also arrested remains on police bail pending further enquiries.