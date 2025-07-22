Man and woman under arrest as police sniff out cannabis factory in rural Co Down - literally
The PSNI said officers attended a property on “an unrelated matter” at around 11.30pm on Monday.
In a statement the force said: "They noted a strong smell of cannabis, and on checking the property uncovered cannabis growing throughout the property.
"Hundreds of plants were spread over a number of rooms.
"A 62-year-old man and 47-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, amongst other offences. They remain in custody at this time.
“A substantial quantity of drugs has now been prevented from reaching our streets and what appears to be a well-organised operation has been dismantled.
"Targeting drugs supply is a priority for the PSNI. Our investigation into this discovery is ongoing, and I would ask any member of the public who has any information which could be of assistance to police to contact the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1867 of 21/07/25.
“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”