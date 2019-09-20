Man and woman with 'eastern European' accents assault two women

The P.S.N.I. is appealing for anyone with information or who may have witnessed an alleged assault in Belfast city centre on Sunday August 18 to contact them.

The alleged assault was reported to police at approximately 10:10pm, two women, one in her forties and the other in her 30s, were attacked by an unknown man and woman in the Custom House Square area of Belfast.

The P.S.N.I. is appealing for information.

"The females were treated for their injuries, which are not believed to be serious," said Sergeant Elliot.

“The male is described as being six foot in height, stocky build and blonde hair.

"The female is described as being of slim build, dark hair with a long ponytail.

"It is believed both the male and female spoke in eastern European accents," added Sergeant Elliot.

"Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have had footage recorded during that time to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 340 21/08/19.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime," said Sergeant Elliot.