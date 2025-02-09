Man answered the door and was beaten by attacker using a hammer or iron bar say police
The incident has been described as an aggravated burglary, and took place at a house in the Cavandale area on the north-easter edge of Enniskillen, on Saturday.
The PSNI said: “It was reported shortly before 9pm on Saturday night, that a man, armed with a hammer or iron bar, called to the front door of a house and when the door was opened struck the male occupant to his head.
"The man then entered the property and assaulted two other occupants before breaking a number of windows of a car parked outside as he left the scene.
"The three injured occupants, two men and a woman, all required medical treatment following the incident.”
The assailant was described as being around 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build with very short hair, clean-shaven and was wearing dark clothing and a snood.
The PSNI added: “Officers would ask anyone who witnessed this incident or who has information which may be able to help with their investigation, to call them in Enniskillen on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1416 08/02/25.
"A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”