The scene in Londonderry after the body of a woman was found in a flat in Harvey Street, following a fire.

A man has been remanded in custody over the murder of a woman in Londonderry.

Montserrat Martorell, 65, was found dead in a flat in Londonderry on Saturday August 24.

Ciaran Murray, 28, of Gortfoyle Place in the city, has been charged with her murder.

He has also been charged with rape and arson endangering life with intent.

He appeared before Londonderry magistrate’s court via videolink on Thursday.

He said: “Yes, I understand the charges,” after they were read to him.

A detective inspector said she believed she could connect him to the charges.

No application for bail was made during the brief hearing.