Man appears in court charged with murdering his father Bobbie McKee and attempted murder of his mother

Undated family handout file photo issued by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) of Bobbie McKee, 69, who was pronounced dead after his body was located in a property in Kilkeel, Co Down, last Thursday

Bobbie McKee, 69, was found dead in a house on Newcastle Road in Kilkeel, Co Down, last Thursday. His wife Yvonne, also in her 60s, was injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

Colin William James McKee, 25, of Canal Street in Newry - who is understood to be Mr McKee's son - appeared before the city's magistrates' court on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charges of the murder of Mr McKee and attempted murder of Mrs McKee between March 19, 2024 and March 21, 2024 were read to him in court.

McKee responded "yeah" when asked if he understood the charges.

A detective constable told the court that they believed they could connect the accused to the charges.

No application for bail was made during the brief hearing.