A man has appeared in court charged with murdering Odhran Kelly in Lurgan

Odhran Kelly

Gary Damien Scullion, 31, from Edward Street in the Co Armagh town, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The body of Mr Kelly, 23, a nursing assistant, was found beside a burning car in Maple Court, close to Edward Street, in the early hours of Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI detective sergeant told the court he could connect Scullion to the charge.

Asked if he understood the charge, Scullion said: "Yeah."

Mr Kelly's relatives wept.

No application for bail was made and Scullion was remanded in custody.

He will appear in court again on January 5.

Two women appeared in court on Thursday charged with assisting an offender in relation to Mr Kelly's murder.

Stephanie McClelland, 36, of Shan Slieve in Lurgan, and Andrea Catherine Theresa Stevenson, 43, of Edward Street, also in Lurgan, were remanded in custody.

Another 31-year-old man remains in police custody on suspicion of murder.