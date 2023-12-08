All Sections
Man appears in court charged with murdering Odhran Kelly

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering Odhran Kelly in Lurgan
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA
Published 8th Dec 2023, 13:19 GMT
Odhran Kelly

Gary Damien Scullion, 31, from Edward Street in the Co Armagh town, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates' Court on Friday.

The body of Mr Kelly, 23, a nursing assistant, was found beside a burning car in Maple Court, close to Edward Street, in the early hours of Sunday.

A PSNI detective sergeant told the court he could connect Scullion to the charge.

Asked if he understood the charge, Scullion said: "Yeah."

Mr Kelly's relatives wept.

No application for bail was made and Scullion was remanded in custody.

He will appear in court again on January 5.

Two women appeared in court on Thursday charged with assisting an offender in relation to Mr Kelly's murder.

Stephanie McClelland, 36, of Shan Slieve in Lurgan, and Andrea Catherine Theresa Stevenson, 43, of Edward Street, also in Lurgan, were remanded in custody.

Another 31-year-old man remains in police custody on suspicion of murder.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people gathered at a vigil in Edward Street in Mr Kelly's memory.