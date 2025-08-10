Man armed with a screwdriver gains entry to south Belfast flat and demands money

Police say a mobile phone has been reported as being stolen during the incident at a flat in the Malone Avenue area of south Belfast in the early hours of Saturday

Detectives are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in south Belfast in the early hours of Saturday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that around 5.30am, a man armed with a screwdriver gained entry to a flat in the Malone Avenue area and demanded money.

"He was described as being approximately 5' 2" tall, of average build with red hair and looked to be aged in his early twenties. He was reported to be wearing a white and grey tracksuit and a grey baseball cap.

"A second man, described as wearing all black, with a black balaclava entered the flat before they both left. A mobile phone has been reported as being stolen. They are believed to have left the area in a white vehicle.

"Thankfully, the victim was not physically injured.

“Enquiries are continuing, and detectives would ask anyone who may have any information which might assist, to contact 101, and quote reference number 264 of 09/08/25.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/