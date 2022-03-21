Man armed with crowbar smashes window of Mercedes leaving female driver ‘badly shaken’ in attempted hijacking

At approximately 8.35pm a man, armed with a crowbar approached the female driver of a grey coloured Mercedes car outside a licensed premises in the area.

He ordered her to get out of the vehicle before smashing the driver’s window of the car.

The driver managed to drive off unharmed but has been left badly shaken by the ordeal.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, have dash-cam footage or who may have seen a white coloured Seat Leon in the area around the time of the incident, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2401 of 20/03/22.