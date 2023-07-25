News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Man armed with knife demands money from takeaway staff member in incident described as a 'terrifying experience'

Detectives are appealing for information after a report of an attempted robbery at a fast food takeaway in north Belfast in the early hours of this morning (July 25).
By Johnny McNabb
Published 25th Jul 2023, 10:42 BST- 1 min read

Detective Sergeant Alexander said: "It was reported at around 1.45am that a man, armed with a knife, had entered premises in the Clifton Street area and demanded money from a member of staff. He fled on foot, empty-handed, in the direction of Henry Place.

“Our enquiries are continuing and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or who saw the suspect to make contact with us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The suspect is described as being aged in his twenties and around 5' 8" tall.

Detectives are appealing for information after a report of an attempted robbery at a fast food takeaway in north BelfastDetectives are appealing for information after a report of an attempted robbery at a fast food takeaway in north Belfast
Detectives are appealing for information after a report of an attempted robbery at a fast food takeaway in north Belfast
Most Popular

“The staff member, whilst physically unharmed, was left shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience.”

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation, including dashcam, CCTV or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 81 of 25/07/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/