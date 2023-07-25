Detective Sergeant Alexander said: "It was reported at around 1.45am that a man, armed with a knife, had entered premises in the Clifton Street area and demanded money from a member of staff. He fled on foot, empty-handed, in the direction of Henry Place.

“Our enquiries are continuing and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or who saw the suspect to make contact with us.

"The suspect is described as being aged in his twenties and around 5' 8" tall.

Detectives are appealing for information after a report of an attempted robbery at a fast food takeaway in north Belfast

“The staff member, whilst physically unharmed, was left shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience.”

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation, including dashcam, CCTV or other footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 81 of 25/07/23.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

