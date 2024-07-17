Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man (38) has been arrested as the Broadway area of south Belfast saw another night of disorder last night with paint, bottles and a number of petrol bombs thrown at police.

The news comes after the PSNI revealed that all road closures in south Belfast have been lifted this morning, Wednesday 17th July, following last night's disorder.

Chief Superintendent Jeremy Lindsay, District Commander for Belfast, said: “Once again we are thankful that no police officers or members of the public were injured however we must be clear, this disorder, which lasted into the early hours of this morning, is completely unacceptable.

Trouble flares between young people and police in south Belfast with petrol bombs and paint being thrown. A number of police cars as well as cars belonging to members of the public were damaged during the disorder at the Broadway Roundabout

"We estimate that around 40 people, most of whom were young teens, were involved and I would urge those young people, and their parents or guardians, to really take time to think about what the consequences of this behaviour could be.

"The implications for your future could be immense.

"Local officers will continue to patrol the area tonight and we will also continue to work alongside our partner agencies, local representatives and the community to prevent further disorder and disruption.

"I would encourage local people to report any and all incidents of anti-social behaviour - the more we know, the more we can do to support people and take positive action. Please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency."

Information can also be provided online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland furthercondemned attacks on police officers during a second night of street disturbances in south Belfast.

PFNI Chair Liam Kelly said officers and police vehicles came under attack from rioters throwing bricks, paint and other missiles.

Mr Kelly said: “This behaviour that we have seen over two nights in the Village-Broadway area is wholly destructive and pointless.

A 2nd night of street disturbance in South west Belfast in Glenmachan street as PSNI advise drivers to avoid the area at present.Photo Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press

“People living in the immediate area of this disorder have had their lives turned upside down with damage caused to properties.

“Thankfully, our officers have escaped injury in these vicious attacks. They have succeeded in holding the line and restoring peace to this area.

There is no excuse for the violent scenes we have witnessed or the wilful and mindless targeting of officers who are doing their best to protect the entire community.

“This street disorder has to stop.

"Nothing can be gained by rival groups inflicting such upheaval on families living in this area.

“Our officers will continue to maintain the rule of law and conduct professional policing operations until the gangs engaged in this street violence desist.”

Last night (Tuesday) the PSNI said disorder broke out not far from the Rise sculpture (aka the “Balls on the Falls”) roundabout.

It followed a night of street disorder overnight from Monday when the police came under attack as rival gangs of youths gathered in the area.

One side of the roundabout leads to the loyalist-dominated Village area, whilst the other leads to the republican-dominated Falls Road.

And last evening the PSNI: “Road users and members of the public are advised to avoid the Glenmachan Street area of south Belfast due to ongoing disorder.

"Disruption is expected for a number of hours.

"We thank you for your patience at this time, and a further update will be provided in due course.”