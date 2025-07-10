Man arrested after a young woman left in critical condition after serious assault in west Belfast
Inspector Philip McCullough said: “We received a report at around 4.40pm on Tuesday, 8th July that a young woman had been seriously assaulted in the Brucevale Park area.
"She remains in hospital in a critical condition.
“A 21-year-old man was subsequently arrested in the west Belfast area on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, common assault and criminal damage and remains in police custody at this time.”
Anyone who may have witnessed the assault, or who has CCTV or other footage that could assist with police enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1144 of 08/07/25.
A report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/