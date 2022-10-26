Man arrested after arson attack on Randalstown home

Detectives in Antrim are appealing for information following a report of arson today in the Co Antrim town (Wednesday 26th October).

“Shortly after 6.20am a house fire was reported in The Parade, Randalstown,” Detective Sergeant Lyttle said.“Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed that the seat of the fire was a sofa which had been deliberately ignited.

"This attack had the potential to cause serious harm to the residents of the property and as such we are investigating the incident as arson with intent to endanger life.“Thankfully, no-one was present at the time and our Fire Service colleagues were able to extinguish the fire before it spread."We have arrested a 21-year-old man who remains in custody.

"We’re continuing with our enquiries to establish a motive for this attack and I'm appealing to anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the area, or who may have dashcam or other footage, to get in touch with us."The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 194 of 26/10/22. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/