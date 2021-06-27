Man arrested after bin pushed against door of property and set alight
A man in his 60s was arrested after a bin was pushed against the door of a property in Ballymena and set alight in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The incident happened at Princes Street around 2.15am.
It is believe a number of people were in the property at the time and the man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.