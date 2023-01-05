News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Man arrested after cannabis worth one million euro seized

A man has been arrested after suspected cannabis worth an estimated one million euro was seized.

By Grainne Ni Aodha
6 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 11:32am

Gardai conducted a search on the Ecco Road in Dundalk, Co Louth, just before 4pm on Tuesday.

During the search, 50kg of suspected cannabis herb was discovered.

Hide Ad

All drugs are sent to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.

The estimated 1 million euro worth of cannabis herb seized in Dundalk, Co Louth
Most Popular

A man aged in his 20s was arrested at the scene and taken to Dundalk Garda station where he is being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Garda investigations as part of Operation Tara are continuing.