Man arrested after Co Down 'believed viable suspicious object' security alert
Residents of a block of flats on Mill Street, close to the centre of the Co Down town, were evacuated around lunchtime today (30th) after police found a suspicious object, which is believed to have been viable, while searching the building.
The street was closed for several hours in what the PSNI described as “a public safety operation”. In a statement released this evening, they confirmed the alert is now over and Mill Street has been reopened.
Detective Sergeant Stewart said: “Police conducted a search of residential premises at the Mill Street area shortly after 1.45pm. During the search, officers located a suspicious object.
“A number of residents of an apartment block in the area were evacuated and Mill Street was closed during the operation. The object, which is believed to be viable, has been taken away for further forensic examinations.
“As part of the search operation, a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of a number of related offences. He is currently in police custody at this time.
“Mill Street has now reopened and residents are now able to their homes. Police would thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time.”
Enquiries are continuing and police have appealed for anyone with any information to contact them on non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 828 30/05/25. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org