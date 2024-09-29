Man arrested after criminal damage caused to ATM in Portstewart

The criminal damage to the ATM in Portstewart happened between late on Saturday night and 6am on SundayThe criminal damage to the ATM in Portstewart happened between late on Saturday night and 6am on Sunday
​Police investigating the report of criminal damage to an ATM machine in Portstewart, on Sunday, have made an arrest.

It is believed the screen of the ATM on the Coleraine Road in the town was smashed sometime between 11pm on Saturday and 6am on Sunday morning.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and is currently in police custody.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police in Coleraine on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 453 29/09/24, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.