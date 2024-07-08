Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have recovered a suspected firearm and arrested a man in west Belfast.

The man was arrested yesterday evening (July 7).Inspector McCullough said: “Officers carried out planned searches at two properties in the Kashmir Road area of the city – where a suspected firearm and other items were seized from one of the addresses.

“They have since been removed for further forensic examination as enquiries continue tonight.

“A 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances, and possession of a firearm or imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

“He remains in custody at this time as the investigation progresses. Keeping people safe continues to be our priority and we remain grateful for the support of local communities.

“We would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101 or report online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport”