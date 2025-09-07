Man arrested after explosives discovered at south Belfast home

A number of suspicious objects were declared viable and removed for further examination

A man has been arrested after a number of explosives were found in a house in south Belfast on Saturday.

The home was cordoned off and nearby properties in the Bentham Drive area were evacuated.

A number of suspicious objects that were found at the scene were declared viable by ammunition technical officers.

The objects have been removed for further examination.

Police said on Sunday morning that the security alert had ended and residents can return.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of making and possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances and is in police custody.

Detective Inspector Alexander said: “Residents who were evacuated from their homes have been allowed to return, and we are grateful for their co-operation and patience while we made the area safe.

“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1768 of 5/9/25.

