One man was held hostage during the incident on Sunday at the Clayton Hotel on Ormeau Avenue last evening (Sunday), threatening staff and guests.

Officers received a report just before 6.45pm that a man had entered the hotel with what was believed to be a gun and threatened those present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Response officers were on the scene within five minutes.

"On arrival, the suspect was holding a man hostage. All other persons were evacuated.

"Specially trained officers arrived shortly afterwards and the hostage was released just after 7pm."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: "The suspect attempted to make off from the scene, but was detained by police.

"It was confirmed that the item was not a firearm.

Police were told that a man with a gun was in the Clayton Hotel

"He was arrested on a number of offences and has been taken to police custody, where he remains at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to thank the staff and patrons present for their cooperation during what was a terrifying ordeal. "Thankfully, no-one is believed to have been physically harmed. Officers remain at the scene.