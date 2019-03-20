Man arrested after incident at Ballyclare health centre

A man was arrested after an incident at a health facility in Ballyclare yesterday (Tuesday).

Police confirmed that a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of common assault and two counts of criminal damage in the George Avenue area of the Co Antrim town.

He has subsequently been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Praising the response of the PSNI, DUP local governement election candidate Austin Orr said he was made aware of the incident by a resident who was in Ballyclare Group Practice at the time.

Mr Orr said: “The swift response of the PSNI and the ability of the health centre staff to contain the situation should be applauded.”

The practice was asked for a response but declined to comment.