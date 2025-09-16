Man arrested after police pursuit through east Belfast on Monday night as PSNI caution 'it's fortunate that traffic in the area was light'

A speeding car

A 21-year-old man has been arrested following a police pursuit through east Belfast on Monday night, 15th September.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Moutray said: "Officers on patrol in the Newtownards Road area at around 8.45pm observed a vehicle stopped dangerously at a zebra crossing. When asked to move forward, the driver instead made off at speed.

"Specially trained officers then commenced a pursuit of the vehicle, a black Audi A3, throughout east Belfast.

"At times, the Audi reached speeds in excess of 80mph as the driver attempted to evade police.

"On Ravenhill Road, the Audi collided with two other vehicles before coming to a stop.

"Thankfully, at this time, we don't believe the occupants of these vehicles have sustained serious injury."

Inspector Moutray continued: "The driver of the Audi exited the vehicle through the window as he attempted to make off from officers, but was detained and arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

"Following a search of his vehicle, he was further arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, possession of Class A drugs and possession of criminal property. His vehicle was seized.

"After his arrest, a search was carried out at his home address.

"A number of items were seized for forensic examination, and he was further arrested on suspicion of additional drug possession and supply related offences.

"The man remains in custody at this time."

Inspector Moutray concluded: "It's fortunate that traffic in the area was light - or we could have been looking at much more serious consequences this morning.

"We're grateful that we were able to stop this vehicle before further damage or injury could be caused.

"Our enquiries are ongoing. We would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident last night to contact police.

"The number to call is 101, quoting reference 1424 15/09/25."