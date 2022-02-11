Man arrested after police seize £200,000-worth of cannabis at Larne Harbour

The suspected herbal cannabis found in a lorry at Larne

PSNI detectives, working with HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), conducted the operation in Co Antrim on Friday morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton said: “Detectives, working alongside Larne local policing team and our colleagues from HMRC, stopped a lorry in the Larne Harbour area just after 2am.

“A quantity of suspected herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of approximately £200,000 was seized from the vehicle during the proactive operation.

“The lorry and trailer have also been seized for further examination.

“A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

“He remains in police custody at this time.”

Mr Thornton continued: “This search, seizure and arrest was conducted as part of the multi-agency approach to target criminality within the haulage industry.

“This is part of our ongoing commitment to address the criminality linked to drug importation, supply and use that often results in drug debts, drug addiction and drug-related deaths within our communities.