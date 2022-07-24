Man arrested after police seize £600k Class A drugs

Shortly before 6.20pm, local officers stopped and searched a male in the Pakenham Street area of Belfast, and located a quantity of suspected Class A and Class B drugs.

At follow up searches at an address in east Belfast, a large quantity of suspected Class A drugs with an estimated street value in excess of £600,000 was recovered.

A 34-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B controlled drug, assault on police, and resisting police. He remains in police custody at this time.

Superintendent Gerard Pollock said: “We are committed to reducing the harm caused by drugs in our city centre by targeting those involved in the supply of drugs and making Belfast city centre a safer place to work and visit because we know it remains a priority for our communities.

“We have increased officer patrols in the city centre during the day and at night to address street level drug dealing and providing reassurance to the public.

“Alongside this we are supporting partners efforts to address the systemic issues of homelessness and addiction associated with drugs use in the city centre.