Man arrested after probe into shots fired at August bonfire in Londonderry

The 25-year-old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act in the Londonderry area and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station for interview.

Detective Inspector Clara Heaton said: “Today’s arrest and searches are part of an ongoing investigation into criminal activity and a number of items have been seized and removed for further examination.

“Enquiries are still ongoing into this incident, which was reported on Monday 15th August. "Anyone with information, or who may have captured footage which may assist enquiries, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 2217 of 15/08/22.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/