Man arrested after £300,000 worth of cannabis found in car

Police have charged a 43-year-old man with a number of offences including possession of a suspected class B controlled drug and possession of a suspected class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

By Johnny McNabb
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

The discovery was found after the search of a car in Harberton Drive, south Belfast yesterday, where an estimated £300,000 of suspected cannabis was seized.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Monday 27 February.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

An estimated £300,000 of suspected cannabis was found during the search of a car in Harberton Drive, south Belfast yesterday.