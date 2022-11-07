Man arrested after PSNI officer headbutted and other officers assaulted

In a statement the PSNI said: “At around 3pm, officers attended the report of a vehicle being driven without insurance in the Windmill Street and High Street areas of the town. “One man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and attempted criminal damage.

“Whilst being arrested, the man was reported to have headbutted one police officer, before kicking two other officers. “He was also reported to have shouted and sworn at all three during the incident. “The officer who was headbutted was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to his face and his hand.

“The man was further arrested on suspicion of offences including assault on police, obstructing police, and resisting police, and he remains in custody at this time.”

Sergeant Smyth continued: “Our enquiries into this incident are continuing, but I want to stress that assaults on our officers are unacceptable, and must not be tolerated as simply being ‘part of the job’. “I would appeal to anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, and quote reference number 1025 of 06/11/22."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.