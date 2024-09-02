Man arrested after PSNI told of '15 reports that windows on a number of vehicles had been smashed' in the Victoria Road/Curran Road areas of Larne
The man, aged 25 was arrested by officers following approximately 15 reports that windows on a number of vehicles had been smashed with what is believed to have been a hammer and a number of items stolen in the early hours of this morning, Monday 2nd September.
He remains in police custody at this time.
Anyone who may have seen the man in the area or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 140 of 02/09/24.
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/
You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/