In a statement Inspector Adair explained: “Shortly after 10.30am yesterday, Sunday 22nd January, police signalled a vehicle which was driving along the Springfield Road, to stop.

"It failed to do so, and officers followed it into the Iris Grove area, where a rear passenger exited the vehicle and made off on foot, leaving the rear door open.

“The driver subsequently reversed, and the open door struck the police vehicle, causing minor damage.

PSNI

“There were no reports of persons injured.

“The male driver was consequently arrested on suspicion of a number offences, including driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs, aggravated vehicle taking (in which a vehicle was driven dangerously), driving whilst disqualified, and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

“He was later released on bail to return for further questioning at a later date.

“Our enquiries are continuing.

