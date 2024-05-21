Man arrested after ramming the front of the Ulster Bank on Culmore Road in Londonderry several times before making off from the scene and then returning
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police in Derry/Londonderry have arrested a 47-year-old man on suspicion of offences, including criminal damage and dangerous driving, after an incident in the city last night, Monday 20 May, which resulted in significant damage to a bank building.
A PSNI statement says that shortly after 11.40pm, officers responded to a report that a red-coloured vehicle had 'rammed' the front of a bank on Culmore Road several times before making off from the scene and then returning.
The male driver was subsequently arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol in breath, dangerous driving, criminal damage, and attempted theft.
When inside the police vehicle, the man was verbally abusive to officers, and kicked the headrests of the car.
He was further arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and attempted criminal damage and remains in custody at this time, assisting police with enquiries.
Inspector Craig said: "Significant damage has been caused to the building as a result of this incident, which occurred just off a busy, main road.
"As we continue with our enquiries, we're appealing to witnesses, including drivers, who were in the area at around 11.40pm or shortly before it, and captured footage of what happened to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 2115 of 20/05/24.”
A report can also be made online via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/