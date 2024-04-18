Man arrested after searches in Banbridge and Mullaghabawn as part of the ongoing investigation into the shooting of a man in a car park

Detectives investigating a shooting incident in Banbridge on Friday 12th April have arrested a man following searches in the Mullaghbawn and Banbridge areas.
By Gemma Murray
Published 18th Apr 2024, 07:32 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2024, 07:36 BST
Two properties in the Mullaghbawn and Banbridge areas were searched on Wednesday 17th April as part of the ongoing investigation into the shooting of a man in a car park at Rathfriland Road in Banbridge on Friday evening.

The man, aged 39, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and remains in police custody at this time.

And the injured man, aged in his 40s, remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Police metal handcuffsPolice metal handcuffs
A number of items were recovered and have been taken away for further examination.

Officers continue to appeal for information and would ask anyone with any information which could assist with their enquiries to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1683 12/04/24.

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

You can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.