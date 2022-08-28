Man arrested after shots fired in a Co Tyrone main street
Police are investigating a report of two shots being fired in Main Street, Ballygawley in the early hours of Sunday.
One man, aged in his 20s, has been arrested by detectives and was being questioned on Sunday afternoon.
Detective Inspector Bell said: “At around 2.30am on Sunday, 28 August, it was reported that two shots had been fired in the Main Street area – one in the air and another towards the window of a licensed premises.
“Our officers attended and are also investigating reports of an assault and attempted arson at this same address.
“An investigation is underway and I would appeal to anyone with any information to call us on 101 quoting reference number 309 28/08/22.”
Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.