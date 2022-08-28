News you can trust since 1737
Man arrested after shots fired in a Co Tyrone main street

Police are investigating a report of two shots being fired in Main Street, Ballygawley in the early hours of Sunday.

By Mark Rainey
Sunday, 28th August 2022, 12:45 pm
Updated Sunday, 28th August 2022, 1:03 pm

One man, aged in his 20s, has been arrested by detectives and was being questioned on Sunday afternoon.

Detective Inspector Bell said: “At around 2.30am on Sunday, 28 August, it was reported that two shots had been fired in the Main Street area – one in the air and another towards the window of a licensed premises.

“Our officers attended and are also investigating reports of an assault and attempted arson at this same address.

Main Street Ballygawley - Google image

“An investigation is underway and I would appeal to anyone with any information to call us on 101 quoting reference number 309 28/08/22.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.