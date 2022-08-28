Man arrested after shots fired in a Co Tyrone main street

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One man, aged in his 20s, has been arrested by detectives and was being questioned on Sunday afternoon.

Detective Inspector Bell said: “At around 2.30am on Sunday, 28 August, it was reported that two shots had been fired in the Main Street area – one in the air and another towards the window of a licensed premises.

“Our officers attended and are also investigating reports of an assault and attempted arson at this same address.

Main Street Ballygawley - Google image

“An investigation is underway and I would appeal to anyone with any information to call us on 101 quoting reference number 309 28/08/22.”