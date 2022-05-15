Man arrested after three people stabbed at bus depot

Two of the three victims required hospital treatment after the incident at the depot on Drumragh Avenue at around 10.15pm on Saturday.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A man was arrested at the scene and he remained in police custody on Sunday morning.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “Police received a report at 10.15pm that three people had been stabbed by a man.

“Two of the victims were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

“The male suspect was subsequently detained at the scene and arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

“He remains in custody at this time.

“Our enquiries are continuing and we would ask that anyone who may have information that can assist our investigation to contact 101 quoting reference number 2004 14/05/22.”